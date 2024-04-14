The Rangers recalled Winn from Triple-A Round Rock on Sunday.

Winn will give the Rangers a fresh arm in the bullpen for Sunday's series finale in Houston, but he may not stick around in the big leagues for long. He was added to the 26-man active roster as a replacement for Cody Bradford (back), who was placed on the 15-day injured list in a corresponding move. The Rangers will replace Bradford in the rotation in the series opener in Detroit on Monday, when Michael Lorenzen (neck) will be brought back from the IL. Texas could end up sending Winn back to Round Rock to make room on the active roster for Lorenzen.