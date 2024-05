The Rangers optioned Winn to Triple-A Round Rock on Wednesday.

Winn will give up his spot on the 26-man active roster to right-hander Dane Dunning (shoulder), who was reinstated from the 15-day injured list ahead of his start Wednesday versus the Phillies. The demotion comes after Winn had struggled mightily thus far in May, giving up runs in five of his six appearances while pitching to a 13.50 ERA and 2.05 WHIP over 7.1 innings.