Winn (0-1) was charged with Friday's loss after giving up four runs on four hits over a third of an inning against the Royals.

Winn entered a 1-1 game to start the seventh inning and allowed four singles before his removal. The 24-year-old breezed through his introduction to MLB, throwing seven scoreless innings over five outings (zero hits, one walk, seven strikeouts) before facing his first adversity Friday. Texans general manager Chris Young raved about the right-hander to Kenndi Landry of MLB.com earlier this week, noting Winn was attacking the strike zone. Walks have been issue in the past for Winn, whose strikes may have caught too much of the zone Friday.