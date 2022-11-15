site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Cole Winn: Shielded from Rule 5 draft
Winn was added to the Rangers' 40-man roster Tuesday.
There were high expectations for Winn last season and he fell flat, logging a 6.51 ERA in 121.2 innings at Triple-A. Pedigree (15th overall pick in 2018) and youth (turns 23 this month) are still on his side, but he will need make some adjustments or improvements ahead of next season.
