Winn was added to the Rangers' 40-man roster Tuesday.

There were high expectations for Winn last season and he fell flat, logging a 6.51 ERA in 121.2 innings at Triple-A. Pedigree (15th overall pick in 2018) and youth (turns 23 this month) are still on his side, but he will need make some adjustments or improvements ahead of next season.

