Winn allowed one run on two hits and a walk while striking out one over 1.2 innings in Monday's spring start against the White Sox.

Winn ran into early trouble -- walk, single, wild pitch -- and gave up a run while struggling to control the count. He was pulled with two outs in his second frame after bumping up against a 40-pitch limit. A first-round draft pick in 2018, Winn's career met a roadblock at Triple-A Round Rock the last two seasons. So much so that the organization moved him to the bullpen. A strong stint as a starter in the Puerto Rican Winter League put him back on a starting path.