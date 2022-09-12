Seager went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run in Monday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jays.

Seager's run was his 79th of the season, leaving him five behind Marcus Semien for the team lead. Though he's batting a career-worst .248 in his first season in Texas, Seager has enjoyed good health in 2022 and has lived up to expectations from a counting-stats perspective with 29 home runs, 74 RBI and three stolen bases to go along with his run total. He's included in the lineup for the first game of Monday's doubleheader with the Marlins, starting at shortstop while batting second.