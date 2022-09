Seager went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and two runs scored Thursday against the Angels.

Seager took Jose Quijada yard in the eighth inning to record his 32nd homer of the season. He has gone deep three times in his last eight starts, also tallying eight RBI and eight runs scored in that span. Seager has put together an excellent campaign, maintaining a .246/.329/.461 line across 625 appearances.