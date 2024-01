Robertson signed a one-year contract worth between $11 and $12 million with the Rangers on Thursday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Robertson will join his ninth team in the last eight seasons, but he's been particularly impressive across his last two campaigns. In that span, he's combined to post 38 saves with a 159:50 K:BB across 129 innings. Robertson is likely to factor into the closer role with the Rangers, potentially splitting duties with Jose Leclerc.