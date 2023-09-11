Robertson (6-6) earned the win Sunday against the Phillies. He allowed a hit and two walks while striking out three in a scoreless inning.

Robertson certainly didn't make things easy in the seventh inning Sunday -- after striking out the first two batters in the frame, he'd load the bases on a pair of walks and a hit before ultimately punching out Alec Bohm. The Marlins would take the lead in the bottom half of the inning, giving Robertson his second win in his last three appearances. The veteran right-hander has now delivered three consecutive scoreless outings after giving up eight runs (six earned) in his previous four appearances. Tanner Scott seems to have locked down the closing job in Miami, though they'll still rely on Robertson as a high-leverage option. He now sports a 3.10 ERA with a 1.19 WHIP and 65:23 K:BB in 58 innings between the Marlins and Mets this season.