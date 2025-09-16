Robertson walked two in a scoreless and hitless inning to earn the save in Monday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Dodgers.

Robertson has handled a setup role since making his season debut Aug. 11. The 40-year-old has done fine with a 3.07 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 20:7 K:BB, as well as eight holds, over 14.2 innings. He was called on in the 10th inning Monday, as Jhoan Duran had blown a save chance in the ninth after the Phillies had already used Orion Kerkering and Matt Strahm in previous innings. With a deep bullpen in Philadelphia, Robertson is unlikely to see many more save chances this year.