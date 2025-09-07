Robertson allowed one hit and no walks with no strikeouts in a scoreless seventh inning Saturday against Miami.

Robertson is already up to six holds through 10.2 innings this season. The veteran right-hander has offered a stabilizing presence to the Philadelphia bullpen since his arrival, registering a 2.53 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 15:5 K:BB. If anything were to happen to closer Jhoan Duran down the stretch, Robertson has given the Phillies another capable arm with closing experience.