The Phillies recalled Robertson from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Sunday.

Robertson agreed to a one-year deal with Philadelphia on July 20 and agreed to report to Triple-A as part of his ramp-up process. Over five outings with Lehigh Valley, the veteran righty allowed six earned runs on 11 hits over 5.1 frames, but he struck out three over 1.2 scoreless innings in his last two appearances. Trade-deadline acquisition Jhoan Duran is locked in as the team's new closer, but Robertson could find a spot as part of the bridge to the ninth inning.