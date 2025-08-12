Robertson picked up a hold in Monday's 4-1 victory over the Reds, allowing one hit and one walk in a scoreless inning with one strikeout.

The grizzled veteran averaged 90.7 mph on his cutter, down 2.6 mph from 2024, in his first big-league appearance this season after joining the Phillies on Sunday. Robertson tallied his 197th career hold, as he worked the eighth inning to set up Orion Kerkering for the save. The 40-year-old will likely work as a bridge to Kerkering and Jhoan Duran, so Robertson is worthy of consideration in leagues that value holds.