Robertson announced his retirement from professional baseball on his X account Friday.

The 40-year-old Robertson waited until the second half this past season to sign with the Phillies, and he's now decided to call it quits after 17 major-league seasons. He will retire after collecting 179 career saves, a 2.93 ERA and 31.9 percent strikeout rate. Robertson made one All-Star team and won a World Series in 2009 as a setup man with the Yankees.