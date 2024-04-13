Robertson worked a 1-2-3 eighth inning in Friday's 12-8 win over the Astros.

Texas was rolling before Houston's five-run seventh inning forced manager Bruce Bochy to use a couple of his trusted arms, including Robertson and Kirby Yates. Both relievers figure to be in the mix for saves following Bochy's decision to move Jose Leclerc to low-leverage situations, as reported by Jeff Wilson of RangersToday.com. Wilson described to move as temporary, but there could be permanence if Robertson or Yates seize the opportunity. Robertson has allowed one run on four hits and three walks while striking out eight over 8.1 innings. Yates has not allowed a run in five outings (five innings).