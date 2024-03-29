Robertson (1-0) picked up the win Thursday, working around a pair of walks in a scoreless inning against the Cubs. He struck out one.

Robertson kept Chicago off the board in the top of the 10th inning, working out of a bases-loaded jam, before Jonah Heim ended the game with a walk-off single in the bottom half of the frame. Jose Leclerc, who allowed a run in the ninth inning Thursday, is the presumed closer in Texas, though Robertson would be next in line and figures to see a fair amount of save chances this year. The 38-year-old right-hander tallied 18 saves across 65.1 innings between the Mets and Marlins last season, posting a 3.03 ERA with a 1.19 WHIP and 78:25 K:BB.