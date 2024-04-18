Robertson gave up a run on two hits and a walk over 1.1 innings Wednesday, getting charged with his second blown save of the season in a 5-4 win over the Tigers. He struck out one.

The veteran right-hander entered the game with one on and one out in the seventh inning to protect a 4-3 lead, and while he escaped that small jam, Robertson couldn't stop Detroit from tying things up in the bottom of the eighth. It's only the second run he's allowed this season, and the 39-year-old has been busy to begin the year, posting a 1.69 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 10:4 K:BB through 10.2 innings. Despite those strong ratios, he's 0-for-2 in converting save chances while adding a win and six holds in his 10 appearances, and Kirby Yates seems to be strengthening his grip on the closer role for Texas.