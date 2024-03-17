Robertson is poised to begin the season in a setup role after Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said Sunday there is a "strong possibility" Jose Leclerc will open as the closer, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Robertson was never likely to fully usurp Leclerc from the job during spring training, but there seemed to be a chance Bochy might utilize a committee approach. Robertson will instead begin the campaign in a setup role, which significantly dampens his fantasy outlook. The 38-year-old is still likely to be the next man up and should see occasional save chances even if Leclerc is pitching well.