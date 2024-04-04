Robertson worked around two hits while striking out one over a scoreless inning in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Rays.

Robertson found himself with runners on the corners and one out before coaxing a shallow flyout off the bat of Yandy Diaz and an Amed Rosario groundout to get out of the inning unscathed. Robertson has been sharp in a setup role to start the season, allowing just three hits and three walks over four scoreless appearances. Meanwhile, Jose Leclerc has struggled early, allowing at least one run in each of his three appearances, leaving an opening for Robertson to work his way into the ninth-inning picture.