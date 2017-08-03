Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Hits rare homer in Wednesday's win
DeShields went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Mariners.
Entering the lineup in place of a resting Nomar Mazara, DeShields led off the bottom of the first inning with his third long ball of the season, tying up the contest after the Mariners scored their lone run in the top half of the inning. DeShields was quiet for the rest of the evening, however, and has produced only two hits in 17 at-bats since the All-Star break, which won't help his case for more frequent starts during the final two months of the season.
