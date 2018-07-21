Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Not in Saturday's lineup
DeShields is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Indians.
DeShiels went 1-for-4 in Friday's loss to Cleveland, which put an end to an 0-for-28 slump over his previous nine games. The 25-year-old is getting the day off to work on his approach and swing, Levi Weaver of The Athletic Dallas reports, to try and break out from his terrible month of July.
More News
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Returns to starting lineup•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Enters Friday's game•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Cleared to play•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Absent from Friday's lineup•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Expects to play Friday•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Leaves with apparent injury•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 18: Sit Story
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Breakout pitchers for the second half
Wondering how you can save your pitching staff? Scott White has eight breakout picks for the...
-
Waiver adds for the stretch run
Heath Cummings gives you five players to add for the stretch run of the Fantasy Baseball s...
-
Breakout hitters for the second half
A new half is set to begin. What sort of surprises are in store? Scott White has eight from...