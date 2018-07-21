Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Not in Saturday's lineup

DeShields is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Indians.

DeShiels went 1-for-4 in Friday's loss to Cleveland, which put an end to an 0-for-28 slump over his previous nine games. The 25-year-old is getting the day off to work on his approach and swing, Levi Weaver of The Athletic Dallas reports, to try and break out from his terrible month of July.