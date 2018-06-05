Rangers' Destin Hood: Demoted to Double-A
Hood was sent to Double-A Frisco on Tuesday, Levi Weaver of The Athletic Dallas reports.
Hood began the year at Triple-A Round Rock, where he slashed .217/.278/.386 with four homers and 20 RBI through 41 games. He'll head to Double-A after a poor showing to begin the 2018 campaign.
