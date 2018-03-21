Rangers' Destin Hood: Will not make Opening Day roster
Hood will not earn a spot on the Rangers' Opening Day roster, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.
Hood has gone 10-for-32 at the plate with three home runs and 11 RBI over 16 appearances in the Cactus League this spring, but that alone won't be enough to warrant him a spot on the club's Opening Day roster. Though Hood was a non-roster invitee, the club is hopeful that he will remain within the organization and head to Triple-A Round Rock for the start of the 2018 season.
More News
-
Rangers' Destin Hood: Homers Saturday•
-
Rangers' Destin Hood: Inks minor-league deal with Rangers•
-
Marlins' Destin Hood: Outrighted Saturday•
-
Marlins' Destin Hood: Homer binge continues for New Orleans•
-
Marlins' Destin Hood: Sent to New Orleans•
-
Marlins' Destin Hood: Bangs out three hits Sunday•
-
Fantasy baseball: Fade Kershaw, Machado
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Top 10 (non-Acuna) prospects to stash
We all know about Ronald Acuna, but he's not the only top prospect ticketed for the minors...
-
Gallo has star upside
Joey Gallo can become a star by making the same kind of adjustments that turned Giancarlo Stanton...
-
Reaction: Injury hurts Turner's stock
Justin Turner's wrist injury will cost him most of the first few months of the season, but...
-
Top Fantasy breakouts: Draft Albies
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Podcast: Risers, fallers in ADP
A couple of Mets starting pitchers are moving up and a couple of great saves sources are moving...