Hood will not earn a spot on the Rangers' Opening Day roster, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.

Hood has gone 10-for-32 at the plate with three home runs and 11 RBI over 16 appearances in the Cactus League this spring, but that alone won't be enough to warrant him a spot on the club's Opening Day roster. Though Hood was a non-roster invitee, the club is hopeful that he will remain within the organization and head to Triple-A Round Rock for the start of the 2018 season.