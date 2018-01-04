Rangers' Destin Hood: Inks minor-league deal with Rangers
Hood signed a minor-league contract with the Rangers on Thursday which includes an invitation to spring training.
Hood failed to make it back to the majors last season after earning a September promotion in 2016. He spent most of the year with Triple-A New Orleans, hitting a respectable .260/.349/.498 with 14 homers in 62 games for the Baby Cakes before being outrighted off the Marlins' 40-man roster in October. Hood will likely serve as organizational outfield depth in 2018.
