Rangers' Drew Robinson: Makes second straight start
Robinson went 1-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Athletics.
Robinson made a second consecutive start in center field, filling in for the injured Delino Deshields, who will miss four-to-six weeks after undergoing surgery to remove the hamate bone in his left hand. He's not very experienced at the position, having played just five games out there prior to 2018, and the Rangers are exploring center field options on the market, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports. Still, Robinson, who's had a hand in two of the three runs the offensively starved Rangers scored over the last two games, will get a majority of the at-bats in center field for now. Texas also has Rule 5 selection Carlos Tocci who can play center field, but the organization didn't plan for him to have a regular role this season.
