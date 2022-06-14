White underwent surgery on his right wrist Tuesday in Arlington, Texas and is expected to remain sidelined for 6-to-8 weeks before resuming baseball activities, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.

His surgery was overseen by Dr. Paul Hovis and involved the insertion of two screws into the distal radius bone in his right wrist. Since the 6-to-8-week timeline is a projection for when White will be able to resume baseball activities, he'll likely need at least an additional two weeks beyond that to regain conditioning and his timing at the plate before the Rangers are comfortable activating him from the IL. With that in mind, White appears unlikely to rejoin the Rangers until September.