Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Enduring rough stretch

Andrus went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in Tuesday's 3-0 loss to the Blue Jays.

Like many of the Rangers' hitters, Andrus' bat has gone cold of late. He's 3-for-21 (.143) over the last six games and batting .208 since the All-Star break.

