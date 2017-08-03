Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Homers in three-hit game Wednesday

Andrus went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and two RBI in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Mariners.

The home run was Andrus' 15th of the season, making him the first Rangers shortstop to reach that benchmark since seven-time All-Star Michael Young achieved the feat in 2005. Andrus' surprising power breakout -- he had previously never hit more than eight home runs in any of his other eight big-league seasons -- has made him quite the bargain for fantasy owners who were able to snag him in the middle or later rounds in drafts or on the cheap in auctions back in the spring.