Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Homers in three-hit game Wednesday
Andrus went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and two RBI in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Mariners.
The home run was Andrus' 15th of the season, making him the first Rangers shortstop to reach that benchmark since seven-time All-Star Michael Young achieved the feat in 2005. Andrus' surprising power breakout -- he had previously never hit more than eight home runs in any of his other eight big-league seasons -- has made him quite the bargain for fantasy owners who were able to snag him in the middle or later rounds in drafts or on the cheap in auctions back in the spring.
More News
-
Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Pops 14th homer Friday•
-
Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Collects triple as part of two-hit night•
-
Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Crushes 13th home run Saturday•
-
Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Pops 12th homer Friday•
-
Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Slumps through Orioles' four-game sweep•
-
Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Two hits in last 21 at-bats•
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...