Duran started at third base and went 2-for-3 with a walk in Sunday's 3-1 loss to Colorado.

Duran made a fifth consecutive start and has hit safely in all five, including multiple hits in the last four of those contests. It's a relatively light hitting streak; he's 10-for-17 during that stretch with with just one RBI and 10 singles. Still, opportunity matters. With playing time available at third base, left field and designated hitter due to injuries, Duran has started seven of the last eight games.