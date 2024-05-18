Duran will sit Saturday versus the Angels.
Duran will head to the bench after going 1-for-12 with a walk and four strikeouts over the last four games. Jonah Heim will slot in at designated hitter while Andrew Knizner enters the lineup behind the plate and bats eighth against Los Angeles.
