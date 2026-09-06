Duran went 3-for-5 with one RBI and one run scored in Sunday's 8-6 win over the Rays.

Duran has collected seven multi-hit efforts over his last 17 games, going 24-for-63 (.381) in that span. The utility man continues to be a consistent bat for the Rangers while picking up steady playing time between center field and second base. For the year, he's hitting .277 with a .794 OPS, 17 home runs, 78 RBI, 65 runs scored, 26 doubles, four triples and 11 stolen bases over 135 games. He has already set or matched career highs in nearly every offensive category.