Duran went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's loss to the Twins.

Duran finally got on the board with his first long ball of the season, though that wasn't enough to save him from being lifted for a defensive replacement (Travis Jankowski) later in the game. While Duran now has a .284 batting average, he has just a .683 OPS, and his playing time has been trending downward. The 25-year-old had been in the starting lineup for just two of the Rangers' last six games entering Saturday.