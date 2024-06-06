Duran entered as a pinch runner for Corey Seager (hamstring) and went 1-for-3 with a run scored in Thursday's 9-1 win over Detroit. He was also picked off/caught stealing.

Duran remained in the game to play third base while Josh Smith, the primary third baseman while Josh Jung (wrist) is unavailable, moved to shortstop to cover Seager's spot in the field. Texas manager Bruce Bochy downplayed the injury when speaking to Kennedi Landry of MLB.com following the game. If the injury lingers, the combination of Smith and Duran should handle the left side of the infield. The Rangers are off Thursday.