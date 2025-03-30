Duran entered to play third base after Josh Smith (quadriceps) was removed in the first inning of Saturday's 4-3 win over the Red Sox. He went 0-for-4.

Smith had filled in for primary third baseman Josh Jung (neck spasms), who was given the day off. Jung is expected to miss a few days, which could lead to Duran starting at third for Sunday's series finale against Boston and maybe Monday's game in Cincinnati, if Smith's quad injury lingers.