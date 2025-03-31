Now Playing

Duran started at third base and went 0-for-2 with an RBI in Sunday's 3-2 win over Boston.

Duran got the start at third base after the Rangers placed Josh Jung (neck spasms) on the 10-day injured list. Jung's backup might normally be Josh Smith, but he left Saturday's game with a quadriceps injury and did not play Sunday.

