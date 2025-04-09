The Rangers recalled Duran from Triple-A Round Rock on Wednesday, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Duran was just optioned Tuesday but is back a day later as Wyatt Langford (oblique) goes on the injured list. He could see some action in the outfield while Langford is shelved.
More News
-
Rangers' Ezequiel Duran: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Rangers' Ezequiel Duran: Starts at third base•
-
Rangers' Ezequiel Duran: Enters at third base•
-
Rangers' Ezequiel Duran: Left off projected roster•
-
Rangers' Ezequiel Duran: Not guaranteed roster spot•
-
Rangers' Ezequiel Duran: Reinstated from paternity list•