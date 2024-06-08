Duran started at third base and went 2-for-3 an RBI in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Giants.

Duran entered the lineup with Corey Seager (hamstring) on the bench. Josh Smith, the primary fill-in for Josh Jung (wrist) at third base, moved to shortstop, paving the way for Duran to make his eighth start of the season at the hot corner. He's hit safely in four consecutive games and 11 of the last 13. Seager's injury is not considered serious, but he could need a couple more days, per Kennedi Landry of MLB.com.