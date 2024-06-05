Duran is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers.

Duran had been included in the lineup in each of Texas' last six games, drawing three starts at first base, two at designated hitter and one at second base over that stretch while going 4-for-20 with an RBI and a run. He'll cede his spot in the lineup to Travis Jankowski on Wednesday, but Duran should have a path to steady playing time until the Rangers bring back one of Josh Jung (wrist) or Evan Carter (back) from the injured list.