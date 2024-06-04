Duran started at first base and went 1-for-4 with a double in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Tigers.

Duran was in the starting lineup at first base for a third straight game -- all against lefties -- as it appears primary starter Nathaniel Lowe is losing work against southpaws. Duran is batting .235/.304/.275 against lefties this season, which is lower than Lowe's line of .250/.327/.292, suggesting the platoon may not be a long-term solution.