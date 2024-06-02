Share Video

Duran will start at first base and bat eighth in Sunday's game against the Marlins.

Duran will stay in the lineup for a fourth straight game, with two starts coming against left-handed pitchers and two coming versus righties. While Evan Carter (back) is on the injured list, Duran looks to be a priority for the final spot in the Texas lineup over the likes of Robbie Grossman and Travis Jankowski.

