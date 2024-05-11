Duran started in left field and went 2-for-3 with a run scored in Friday's 4-2 loss to Colorado.

Duran made a third consecutive start and has hit in all three, going 6-for-10 with one RBI and three runs scored. He's started in left field and third base during the three-start run, and there will be plenty of opportunities at each position with Wyatt Langford (hamstring) and Josh Jung (wrist) on the injured list. Neither is due back until the end of the month at the earliest.