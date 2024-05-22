Duran is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies.

Duran is on the bench for the third time in four games and looks set to fill more of a part-time role moving forward now that Evan Carter is healthy again after a back injury recently kept him out of the lineup for more than a week. The Rangers still have an opening in the lineup at designated hitter while Wyatt Langford (hamstring) is on the shelf, but manager Bruce Bochy appears content to rotate a number of different players at that spot.