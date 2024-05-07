Duran started in left field and went 0-for-2 in Monday's 4-2 win over Oakland.

Duran made his first outfield start of 2024, coming against lefty Alex Wood. He was eventually pinch hit for by Evan Carter when a right-handed reliever entered the game. Duran, who started 32 games in the outfield last season, will be part of the crew that replaces the injured Wyatt Langford (hamstring), who is expected to miss three-to-four weeks. Duran is the lone righty-hitting outfielder in that replacement mix, joining lefties Carter and Travis Jankowski. Of the trio, Carter is expected to get the bulk of the starts. Duran wielded a capable backup bat in 2023, posting 14 home runs and a .767 OPS, but he's off to less enticing start this year (.226/.293/.264).