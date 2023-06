Otto (oblique) is set to begin a minor-league rehab assignment Tuesday with Triple-A Round Rock.

It could be a lengthy rehab stint for Otto, who has been out all season after injuring his right lat toward the end of spring training. The 27-year-old posted a 4.64 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 107:62 K:BB over 135.2 innings (27 starts) for the Rangers in 2022.