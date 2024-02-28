Leiter allowed one run on four hits while striking out one over two innings in Tuesday's spring game against Arizona.

Leiter, making his second Cactus League appearance, entered to start the fourth inning and was lit up. All five balls in play off him in the fourth registered at least 95.5 mph with two of them north of 100. The damage was mitigated by right fielder Evan Carter throwing out a runner at home on a two-out single by Ketel Marte. Leiter got it together in the second frame, retiring the side on 11 pitches. Tuesday's outing was a microcosm of the pitcher's 2023, when he was shunted to the Development List to work on mechanics with a 5.51 ERA after his first 15 starts. The right-hander was better upon his return, posting a 3.31 ERA over the final four appearances.