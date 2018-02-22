Rangers' Jesse Chavez: Joins Rangers
Chavez signed a split contract with the Rangers on Wednesday, Jon Heyman of FanRagSports.com reports.
Chavez will make $1.5 million if he makes the major-league roster. He spent 2017 with the Angels, struggling to a 5.35 ERA and 1.40 WHIP across 138 innings split between the rotation and bullpen. The 34-year-old should compete for a spot in the Rangers' starting rotation during camp, but given he couldn't hold down a rotation spot with the pitching-starved Angels last season, he could spend the year in the major-league bullpen or as organizational pitching depth in the minors.
