Tinoco walked one and struck out one over 2.1 innings in Wednesday's 9-2 loss to the Astros.

Tinoco was forced to enter the game early when starter Tyson Miller was knocked around for six runs in two-thirds of an inning. The walk was the first batter to reach base safely off the right-hander in four appearances (4.1 IP) since being called up last week when two players were placed on the COVID-19 list. At Triple-A Round Rock, Tinoco posted a 2.42 ERA with as many saves (six) as runs allowed over 22.1 innings.