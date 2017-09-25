Play

Rangers' Joey Gallo: Adds to franchise strikeout record

Gallo went 0-for-2 with a walk and a strikeout in Sunday's 8-1 loss to the Athletics.

Gallo's fifth-inning strikeout was his 188th of the season, building on the franchise record he established a night earlier. The young slugger has done a slightly better job of curbing his strikeouts since the All-Star break, but he hasn't been seeing the ball particularly well over the last two weeks. He's struck out in 22 of his 44 at-bats over the last 13 games and hasn't made up for it enough in the power department, contributing only one home run and two doubles in that span.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast