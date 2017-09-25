Rangers' Joey Gallo: Adds to franchise strikeout record

Gallo went 0-for-2 with a walk and a strikeout in Sunday's 8-1 loss to the Athletics.

Gallo's fifth-inning strikeout was his 188th of the season, building on the franchise record he established a night earlier. The young slugger has done a slightly better job of curbing his strikeouts since the All-Star break, but he hasn't been seeing the ball particularly well over the last two weeks. He's struck out in 22 of his 44 at-bats over the last 13 games and hasn't made up for it enough in the power department, contributing only one home run and two doubles in that span.