Rangers' Joey Gallo: May not return this season
Gallo (wrist) is unlikely to play in the Rangers' upcoming weekend series against the A's, and may not ultimately return this season, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Gallo had been on track to return to action Friday, but for a reason that has not yet been disclosed, it appears he will not resume playing as expected. Gallo's status will be updated further when more details are released, but with the Rangers out of the playoff hunt, they don't have much incentive to activate him from the injured list if he suffered any sort of setback or is simply having trouble getting back to 100 percent.
