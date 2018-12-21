Rangers' Joey Gallo: Not moving back to third base
President of Baseball Operations and General Manager Jon Daniels said Gallo will not be moving back to third base following Adrian Beltre's retirement and the departure of Jurickson Profar, Jeff Wilson of the Forth Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Gallo did not spend any time at third base this past season, instead receiving a bulk of his starts in left field while also sprinkling in time at first base, the DH spot and in right field. Following the three-team deal that sent Profar to Oakland, Daniels was asked about Gallo's role for next season, but shot down any talk of the 25-year-old returning to the hot corner. Expect Gallo to be utilized in a similar fashion as he was in 2018, during which he slashed .206/.312/.498 with 40 home runs and 92 RBI.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 50 keepers
In some leagues you simply keep the best players. In others there's a cost relative to where...
-
Rockies deal makes Murphy interesting
Daniel Murphy was far from a trendy name heading into 2019 drafts, but his move to Colorado...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Plenty of movement has already happened this offseason. Scott White and friends look at how...
-
Top-100 Dynasty rankings
Dynasty leagues are one of the fastest growing Fantasy formats, requiring owners to weigh the...
-
Fantasy Baseball dynasty prospects: 2B
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Trade: Goldy's still prime in St. Louis
How will Paul Goldschmidt fare out of Arizona? Scott White looks to last year for some clues...