Rangers' Joey Gallo: Not moving back to third base

President of Baseball Operations and General Manager Jon Daniels said Gallo will not be moving back to third base following Adrian Beltre's retirement and the departure of Jurickson Profar, Jeff Wilson of the Forth Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Gallo did not spend any time at third base this past season, instead receiving a bulk of his starts in left field while also sprinkling in time at first base, the DH spot and in right field. Following the three-team deal that sent Profar to Oakland, Daniels was asked about Gallo's role for next season, but shot down any talk of the 25-year-old returning to the hot corner. Expect Gallo to be utilized in a similar fashion as he was in 2018, during which he slashed .206/.312/.498 with 40 home runs and 92 RBI.